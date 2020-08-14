NGT tells govt. to ensure enforcement of noise pollution norms

Tribunal set up a committee headed by former HC judge to ensure compliance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to ensure enforcement of noise pollution norms and has also constituted a committee to ensure compliance of the same.

Observing that no “effective centralised monitoring mechanism” was in place, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Representatives of the Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner ought to jointly take stock of the situation on weekly basis. Suitable officers of the rank of DCP in Delhi Police and SDM in Delhi government need to be spared for undertaking the assigned responsibility.”

The tribunal also asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to prepare appropriate apps for receiving and addressing complaints. “If Delhi becomes a model of compliance for enforcement of pollution norms, it may help all other States and Union Territories to follow the same,” the Bench said.

Stating that there was “repeated failure” on the part of authorities to ensure compliance, the green panel constituted a committee to be headed by a former High Court judge to ascertain the status of compliance and to suggest measures in the context of the national capital.

“The committee may take assistance of any other experts of institutions and associate such members of public or educational institutions or social organisations as may be found useful,” the Bench said.

The Bench added: “We are of the view that compensation scale laid down by the CPCB [Central Pollution Control Board] may be enforced throughout India. The CPCB may issue appropriate statutory orders for the purpose of being complied with in all States and Union Territories.”

The directions came when the tribunal was hearing a group of pleas which alleged that bars and restaurants in the city were using loudspeakers, beyond permissible time frames, which was leading to noise pollution.