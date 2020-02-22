NGT tells govt., CPCB to file report on chemical pesticides petition

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to furnish a report on a plea seeking directions to restrict the use of chemical pesticides.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed authorities to submit the report on the strategies to be adopted, within two months.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Shailesh Singh who sought directions to restrict the use of chemical pesticides citing adverse effects on public health due to contamination of soil.

Referring to a study carried out by King George Medical College, Lucknow, the plea contended that the use of pesticides had harmful effects on the soil and subsequently people’s health.

‘No identified violators’

“Though the issue raised here is significant, there are no identified violators against whom the proceedings may be initiated. In view of the above, without expressing any opinion on the merits at this stage, we require the MoEF&CC and the CPCB to furnish a report,” the Bench said.