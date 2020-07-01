NGT tells DPCC to recover ₹4.5 lakh from dyeing unit

NEW DELHI

01 July 2020 23:57 IST

Plea has alleged operation of illegal dyeing units in a residential area in Maujpur

Following a plea alleging the operation of illegal dyeing units in a residential area in the city, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to recover an environmental compensation amounting to ₹4.5 lakh.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of a report furnished by the pollution control body and directed recovery of Environmental Damages Compensation (EDC) from the violating units.

In its report, the DPCC had said, “During field visit, one unit was found engaged in the activity of jeans dyeing. As the unit was found operational and engaged in the activity of jeans dyeing in a non-conforming area, the unit was effectively closed on the spot by the team.”

Advertising

Advertising

The pollution control body also informed the Tribunal that an environmental compensation had been imposed on the unit which it was yet to pay following which the NGT directed recovery of the same.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Balbir and others who alleged that illegal jeans dyeing units were operational in the residential area of Adarsh Colony in Maujpur.