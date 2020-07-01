NGT tells DPCC to recover ₹4.5 lakh from dyeing unit

Following a plea alleging the operation of illegal dyeing units in a residential area in the city, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to recover an environmental compensation amounting to ₹4.5 lakh.
A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of a report furnished by the pollution control body and directed recovery of Environmental Damages Compensation (EDC) from the violating units.
In its report, the DPCC had said, “During field visit, one unit was found engaged in the activity of jeans dyeing. As the unit was found operational and engaged in the activity of jeans dyeing in a non-conforming area, the unit was effectively closed on the spot by the team.”
The pollution control body also informed the Tribunal that an environmental compensation had been imposed on the unit which it was yet to pay following which the NGT directed recovery of the same.
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Balbir and others who alleged that illegal jeans dyeing units were operational in the residential area of Adarsh Colony in Maujpur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath