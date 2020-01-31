NGT tells boards of all States to file report on pollution by dairy farms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed pollution control boards of all States to obtain information from all local bodies pertaining to pollution caused by dairy farms and submit relevant data to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “The State PCBs/PCCs [pollution control committees] may publish an appropriate notice on the subject within two weeks requiring furnishing of information and also adopting all necessary safeguards in the matter.”

The State pollution control boards and pollution control committees were also directed to furnish factual and action-taken reports to the apex pollution control body by April 2020.

“Private operators, including cooperative societies or other entities, not falling within the jurisdiction of local bodies, may also furnish the requisite information to the State PCBs within one month,” the Bench added.

While observing that dairy activities were categorised as “orange” category, the Bench said, “The guidelines prepared by the CPCB need to be revised by specifying that State boards or committees must enforce ‘consent mechanism’ and in particular, follow an appropriate sitting policy in the light of the carrying capacity of the area for commercial dairy activities, having potential for air and water pollution.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a set of pleas seeking remedial action for compliance of environmental norms by the dairies.