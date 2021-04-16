NGT task force to combat air pollution, monitor remedial steps

NEW DELHI

16 April 2021 00:38 IST

‘Holistic, coordinated effort at all govt. levels is required’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted an eight-member National Task Force to combat air pollution and monitor remedial steps to improve air quality.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that a holistic and coordinated effort at all levels in the government was required. Accountability in terms of adverse entries in the annual confidential reports and recovery of compensation for non-compliance were imperative for fixing accountability, the Bench said.

Respiratory diseases

“This requires authorities at higher levels to function as trustees for discharge of constitutional and statutory obligation to the citizens. There is no other magic wand to protect people against acknowledged sorry state of affairs. India has the world’s highest death rate from chronic respiratory diseases,” the Tribunal said.

The NTF will comprise senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Petroleum, Transport, Power, Agriculture, Health and the Central Pollution Control Board.

Monitoring process

“The NTF may also monitor enforcement of laid down air quality standards beyond non-attainment cities in other identified air polluted areas where air quality is poor and above. The Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories may continue to monitor progress in execution of action plans at the State-level with the assistance of monitoring cells in their offices and the Air Quality Monitoring Committee,” the Bench said.