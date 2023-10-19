NGT takes cognisance of news report that despite spending ₹500 crore, no proper sewage system in Bhopal 

October 19, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report that despite spending ₹500 crore in last five years for strengthening of the sewerage network in Bhopal, sewage is flowing openly and the proper sewage system has not been set in place.

“Since the matter relates to the Central Zone Bench of the Tribunal, we transfer the matter to the Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, for taking up the issue by registering it as OA (Original Application)/Execution Application as deemed proper by the said Bench,” an order by the principal Bench of the NGT in Delhi dated October 17, read.

The order said as per the newspaper report, though near the ‘Bada Talab’, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has been constructed, sewage is still directly discharged into the Bada Talab without any treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The report also states that as per the existing population in each zone at least two sewage cleaning machines should be placed but presently, even one machine per zone is not available. It is stated that there is no sewerage network in 55% areas of the city and in these areas, the sewage is directly flowing to river and lake,” the order read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.