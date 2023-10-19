HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT takes cognisance of news report that despite spending ₹500 crore, no proper sewage system in Bhopal 

The order said as per the newspaper report, though near the ‘Bada Talab’, a Sewage Treatment Plant has been constructed, sewage is still directly discharged into the Bada Talab without any treatment.

October 19, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the National Green Tribunal office. File

A view of the National Green Tribunal office. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report that despite spending ₹500 crore in last five years for strengthening of the sewerage network in Bhopal, sewage is flowing openly and the proper sewage system has not been set in place.

“Since the matter relates to the Central Zone Bench of the Tribunal, we transfer the matter to the Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, for taking up the issue by registering it as OA (Original Application)/Execution Application as deemed proper by the said Bench,” an order by the principal Bench of the NGT in Delhi dated October 17, read. 

The order said as per the newspaper report, though near the ‘Bada Talab’, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has been constructed, sewage is still directly discharged into the Bada Talab without any treatment.

“The report also states that as per the existing population in each zone at least two sewage cleaning machines should be placed but presently, even one machine per zone is not available. It is stated that there is no sewerage network in 55% areas of the city and in these areas, the sewage is directly flowing to river and lake,” the order read.   

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / waste management

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.