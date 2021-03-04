NGT takes cognisance of illegal factory fire, issues notices to govt. authorities

5-member panel to ascertain extent of damage and relief

Taking cognisance of media reports on a 35-year-old man’s death due to fire in an illegal factory in Pratap Nagar on Saturday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the District Magistrate.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also constituted a five-member committee which has been asked to ascertain the extent of damage caused and compensation to be paid for damage to the environment and loss of life.

“The joint committee may visit the site and give its report about the cause of the incident, the extent if damage caused, the extent of compensation required to be paid for damage to the environment as well as for loss of lives, injuries and steps required to be taken for preventing any such occurrence in future within one month,” the Bench said.

In its order, the tribunal noted that from initial reports, subject to verification, there appeared to be non-compliance of statutory safeguards under the provisions of relevant law.

The panel added, “Except for visit to the site at least once, the committee will be free to conduct its proceedings online. It will be free to take the assistance from any other expert or organisation. The committee may suitably interact with the stakeholders and apart from considering the present incident, also consider remedial measures for preventing such incidents in the area or by other establishments, even beyond the said area.”