NGT stops construction near DU

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has restrained a real estate developer from constructing a housing complex next to Delhi University (DU) campus in north Delhi.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “While accepting prayer for adjournment, we direct that the project proponent may not proceed with any further activity till further consideration of the matter by this Tribunal.”

The directions came days after the Supreme Court set aside a previous order of the NGT ordering status quo on the construction, which the builder had challenged.

During the February 3 hearing, the counsel appearing for the builder, sought an adjournment in the matter which was opposed by the counsel appearing for DU on the grounds that in the absence of a stay, the project proponent may proceed with the project. The plea moved by DU had challenged the order of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority which granted the Environmental Clearance for the project located near the Vishwavidyalaya metro station.