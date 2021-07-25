NGT sets up panel to look into cause of factory fire

Blaze had claimed lives of six workers

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a joint panel to ascertain the cause of a fire at a shoe and garments factory in west Delhi on June 21 this year that claimed the lives of six workers.

The green panel directed the committee, comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the district administration, to collect facts independently and ascertain remedial measures for compensating the families of the victims.

The Tribunal has sought a report within one month.

The directions came as the NGT initiated proceedings following media reports that the manufacturing unit was allegedly operating in violation of green norms.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that before passing a final order, it was necessary to have “authentic information about the factual position of the nature of activity and nature of violation of law”.

“It is also necessary to require compliance of safety norms to avoid such incidents in the future. The committee may particularly ascertain whether any hazardous, inflammable material was stored on the premises. The committee may visit the site and interact with the stakeholders, including the owner of the unit,” the Bench said.