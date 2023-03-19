ADVERTISEMENT

NGT sets up panel to check air pollution around Delhi AIIMS

March 19, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

The green court has said that the seven-member committee may submit a factual report within a month

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal (NGT). | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

After a plea flagged air pollution around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a seven-member joint committee to assess the situation and file a report.

The order on Friday came after an application said that failure of statutory and administrative authorities to control air pollution around AIIMS was jeopardising the health of patients as well as doctors and other staff.

‘Pavements encroached’

Filed earlier this month by local resident Gaurav Sharma, the plea said that hawkers, shopkeepers and vehicles cause pollution and obstruct emergency movement of ambulances at the premier medical institute.

“Pavements of the hospital are encroached by residents or commercial activities.

“There is no adequate green belt necessary to absorb dust and carbon dioxide generated. With a view to keep air quality within prescribed limits, measures to scientifically handle garbage and bio-medical waste are not adequately taken,” it added.

The complainant also claimed that AIIMS, with multi-speciality treatment facilities, has a daily footfall of 7,500 vehicles and 65,000 persons.

“Even healthy people visiting such environment may be affected by disease on account of air pollution, apart from treatment of patients becoming more difficult,” he said.

Panel members

“We are satisfied that the matter needs consideration. Facts need to be verified by an independent expert committee to consider further order,” an NGT Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered.

It said the committee will be headed by Member Secretary, CPCB, with the other members being the DCP (Traffic), area DFO, MCD, DPCC as well as Director, AIIMS or his nominee and a nominee of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital.

“The committee will be free to co-opt any other expert/institution for its assistance and submit its factual report with recommendations or short-term and long-term measures,” the Bench said.

It added that the panel may make its recommendations to remedy the situation and furnish its report to this tribunal within a month.

The green court also asked the panel to consider the allegations raised, including traffic/parking status, and deliberate upon a plan for measures to control air pollution in the area, such as regulation of traffic, specified areas for battery-operated vehicles, no vehicle zones, removal of encroachments and hawkers, dense plantations, noise and dust control measures at strategic locations, water sprinkling etc.

