NGT seeks report over plea on ‘illegal’ factories

NEW DELHI

24 May 2020 00:39 IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over a plea alleging illegal operation of dyeing factories in Bawana, Narela and Mayapuri, among other areas.

Terming a May 20 report furnished by the DPCC as “deficient”, a Bench headed by NGT chief, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, sought an action-taken report from the pollution control body. “We find that even the revised report is deficient in that, while it gives the conclusion about the status of compliance, the data on which such conclusion is based is not available. It is thus not possible to check up the correctness of the conclusion mentioned in the report. It is desirable that such data is also furnished,” the Bench said.

Stating that it was necessary to ascertain whether units apart from the ones inspected, were also non-compliant, the Bench said, “It will be in the interest of the environment that an exhaustive survey is conducted in the area in this regard and information provided by way of a report.”

Authorities were directed to furnish the report to the Tribunal by August 31.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea seeking action against illegal dyeing units operating in parts of the national capital.