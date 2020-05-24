Delhi

NGT seeks report over plea on ‘illegal’ factories

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over a plea alleging illegal operation of dyeing factories in Bawana, Narela and Mayapuri, among other areas.

Terming a May 20 report furnished by the DPCC as “deficient”, a Bench headed by NGT chief, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, sought an action-taken report from the pollution control body. “We find that even the revised report is deficient in that, while it gives the conclusion about the status of compliance, the data on which such conclusion is based is not available. It is thus not possible to check up the correctness of the conclusion mentioned in the report. It is desirable that such data is also furnished,” the Bench said.

Stating that it was necessary to ascertain whether units apart from the ones inspected, were also non-compliant, the Bench said, “It will be in the interest of the environment that an exhaustive survey is conducted in the area in this regard and information provided by way of a report.”

Authorities were directed to furnish the report to the Tribunal by August 31.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea seeking action against illegal dyeing units operating in parts of the national capital.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:41:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ngt-seeks-report-over-plea-on-illegal-factories/article31661432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY