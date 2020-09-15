NGT seeks report on plastic pens

Directions came when NGT was hearing a plea against unchecked use of plastic pens

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Union Environment Ministry to furnish a report on whether plastic pens fall under the purview of plastic waste management rules.

Noting that the matter had not been finalised yet, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed authorities to file an action taken report by October 14.

Noting an affidavit dated September 9 filed by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change the Bench observed: “It is further mentioned that three different models have been suggested for the producers, importers and brand owners to implement the EPR [Extended Producers Responsibility] mechanism.”

In a report dated June 11, the apex pollution monitoring board had said: “The items covered under EPR are multi-layered plastic sachet or pouches or packaging, thus, items such as plastic pens and other plastic products have not been covered under extended producers’ liabilities.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea against the unchecked use of plastic pens having an adverse impact on the environment, moved by petitioner Avani Mishra.

“It is submitted that 91% of the plastic waste so generated is not recycled. The extended producers’ liability is not being duly enforced. The applicant has suggested that policy of “buy back” be introduced,” the Bench observed while taking note of the plea.