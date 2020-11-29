NGT seeks report on ‘illegal’ water extraction

Tribunal asks district administration to take immediate steps in the matter

Following a plea alleging illegal extraction of water in Mangolpuri here, for commercial purposes, the National Green Tribunal directed the district administration to take immediate steps and furnish an action-taken report on the same.

Noting that the Tribunal had earlier sought a report from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Deputy Commissioner, North-West district, Kanjhawala, a Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “While no report has been received from the Deputy Commissioner, a report has been received from DJB to the effect that SDM Kanjhawala has been asked to carry out inspection, but due to COVID-19 the same could not be done.”

“We direct the SDM Kanjhawala to positively furnish a factual report in the matter... failing which the Tribunal will be left with no option except to adopt coercive measures for the failure of the SDM to carry out the directions of this Tribunal, including stopping his salary,” it said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Rajan, stating that authorities had failed to take action and curb illegal extraction of groundwater.

“It is stated that in spite of order of this Tribunal, no action was taken,” the plea also contended.