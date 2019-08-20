NGT seeks report on ‘illegal’ units in Punjabi Bagh

Following a plea alleging operation of illegal plastic units in Punjabi Bagh, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to furnish an action-taken report on the same.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Let the DPCC look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action-taken report to this tribunal within one month.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Rakesh Kumar who alleged that “illegal plastic units making shoes” were operational in Punjabi Bagh Extension. It was alleged that the units were “resulting in pollution affecting the inhabitants”.

While directing authorities to take action, the Bench also added that action will be taken in case of non-compliance.

“Needless to say that the order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action, including prosecution, in terms of the NGT Act, 2010,” the Bench said.