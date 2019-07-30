Delhi

NGT seeks report on 'illegal construction' in green belt

In a green belt in Mayapuri by DDA: plea

The National Green Tribunal sought a report from the Forest Department over a plea alleging illegal construction by the Delhi Development Authority in a green belt in Mayapuri.

Within one month

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the government’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) to submit a factual and action taken report, which is to be furnished within one month.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Jitender Dhir, who alleged that the DDA was carrying out illegal constructions in an area which was recorded as a green belt in Mayapuri.

“This green belt is around five acres of forest area and was declared protected under the 1980 forests notification,” the plea said.

