NGT seeks report on clearance to thermal plant

Following a plea challenging the validity of an environmental clearance granted to a thermal power plant in Bulandshahr, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to collect relevant data and furnish a report.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing a plea moved by NGO Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE), which also sought directions to collect ambient air quality for the winter months this season.

While passing its order, the Bench said, “Let the joint committee of the CPCB and IIT-Delhi collect the data and furnish the same by February 19. The State [Uttar Pradesh] pollution control board may provide requisite logistics to the committee for the purpose.”

Earlier, following a report furnished by an expert appraisal committee, the NGT had said, “A proper verified information has to be looked into...” and had directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to furnish an affidavit.