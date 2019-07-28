NGT seeks report from SDMC over desilting

Following a plea seeking execution of a 2016 order passed by the National Green Tribunal that had directed authorities to desilt a drain on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, the green panel has sought a status report from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the civic body to furnish the action-taken report within one month after the petitioner association alleged that authorities had failed to execute the 2016 order that was passed by the tribunal to prevent waterlogging. “According to the applicant, desilting is not being done nor the drain is being cleared. Before proceeding further in the matter, we require a factual and status report to be furnished by the SDMC,” the Bench observed.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Shri Shri Thakur Ram Chandra Dev Association that had sought directions to the government and civic bodies to “undertake regular cleaning and desilting of the drains abutting the temple complex to avoid waterlogging in future”.

While directing the SDMC to clean the drain and carry out desilting of the drain, the tribunal in 2016 had said, “The SDMC shall clean and desilt all the drains lying within its territorial area, particularly the drain lying abutting the temple complex of the applicant association situated along the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, and complete such work within one month, and shall keep the said drains clean and desilted in future to avoid waterlogging of the said temple complex area.”