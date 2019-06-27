NGT seeks info on Southern Ridge encroachments

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday said complete information regarding encroachments in the Southern Ridge area is not available and directed officials to inform it about the total areas to be demarcated and illegal construction identified.

A Vacation Bench, headed by Justice Raghuvendra S. Rathore, directed the District Magistrates of South, South East and New Delhi to file a personal affidavit in this regard.

The tribunal also took strong note that the District Magistrate of North and officer concerned of the Forest Department of District New Delhi were not present despite earlier orders and issued bailable warrants against them.

“It is made clear that the information with regard to the demarcation and the one which is yet to be demarcated and also removal of encroachments should be precise and in accordance to the revenue record which shall be taken as complete and final information from the department,” the Bench said. It also directed the deputy conservator of Forest, South Division, under whom districts of South as well as South East fall, to file a personal affidavit to the effect that as to how much area has been fenced and the one which remains to be fenced by the department.

“It is made clear that the aforesaid affidavit should be filed well in advance with a copy to the counsel for the other side,” the Bench and posted the matter for hearing on July 17.