NGT seeks DDA reply on setting up authority on Yamuna cleaning

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday sought a report from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) regarding constitution of a Work Front Management Authority, under the aegis of the urban planning body, to curb pollution on the Yamuna floodplains.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel sought a response from the DDA on a suggestion by the Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) for setting up an authority to curb pollution of the floodplains.

A technical advisory group had earlier emphasised the need for riverfront development and suggested that the riverbed be developed as a biodiversity park with three zones. “Current status of the functioning of the Yamuna River Development Authority is not known. The YMC has suggested that a new mechanism may be developed under the aegis of the DDA to deal with all relevant issues relating to the riverfront,” the Bench noted.

Sewage problem

Additionally, based on suggestions put forth by the monitoring committee, the green panel also sought a response from the Delhi Chief Secretary, the civic bodies, the PWD and other agencies on whether management of all drains in the Capital can be handed over to a single agency.

In its report, the YMC stated: “With overlapping responsibility, unwillingness to confront sewage in stormwater drains or to recognise that it spreads unsanitary conditions and poses public health hazards... in effect the three civic bodies ignore the problem and the Delhi Jal Board says it has little role to play in the matter. The ownership and responsibility for sewage in stormwater drains has to be owned if projects for containment of sewage, done through external agencies, are to succeed.”

The green panel also directed Haryana to take remedial action to curb direct discharge of untreated sewage into the river.