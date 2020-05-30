NGT seeks action-taken reporton restaurants causing pollution

NEW DELHI

30 May 2020 23:34 IST

Directions come after plea complains against such places

Following a plea seeking action against restaurants and commercial establishments in Satya Niketan causing noise, air and water pollution, the National Green Tribunal directed the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to furnish an action-taken report.

Taking note of a February 11 report filed by authorities, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that it was found to be unsatisfactory following which another report was sought.

In a report dated March 20, authorities informed the green panel that, “Of the 76 units inspected, 23 eating joints have been issued directions for closure [under relevant sections], including disconnection of electricity and water supply...as these joints were operating without valid consent to operate and also found non-compliant with respect to environmental norms during inspection.” The report also stated that 22 small eating joints with a seating capacity of less than 10 were asked to obtain consent to operate before resuming operations.

Notices issued

“Show-cause notices were issued to 45 eating joints as to why environmental compensation should not be imposed for operating without consent and causing pollution,” the report added.

Following the submissions made, the Bench sought a further action-taken report from the authorities by September 14.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner V.D. Yadav and others who alleged that restaurants, cafes and commercial establishments in the area were causing environmental pollution.