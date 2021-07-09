NGT seeks action report against illegal factories

NEW DELHI

09 July 2021 01:27 IST

5-member panel comprising CPCB, SDMC, DPCC officials given 2-months

Following a plea seeking action against the operation of unauthorised factories in west Delhi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed a five-member committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to visit the area and furnish a factual and action taken report within two months.

Fire incidents reported

Noting the allegations put forth by the petitioner, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said: “Even though the applicant has not impleaded the affected parties it is mentioned that fire incidents have taken place resulting in loss of five lives and injuries to others. Recent fire incident on June 4 is also mentioned, leading to 24 fire tenders being deployed the whole night.”

Directing authorities to take action, the Bench said, “In these circumstances, pending filing of further details by the applicant and giving specific information to the authorities concerned within one week, we direct a five member joint committee comprising of the CPCB, DPCC, SDMC, nominees of jurisdictional special Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate to visit the area and furnish a factual and action taken report about legality of location and functioning of such establishment within two months.”

Advertising

Advertising

The Tribunal stated that the DPCC would be nodal agency for coordination and compliance of the order. The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Dal Chand Yadav seeking action against illegal factories that were operating in the Madipur village.

“Grievance in the application is against functioning of unauthorised and illegal factories and establishments engaged in manufacturing of shoes, footwear and boxes, screen printing, printing press, laser cutting machines, sale and storage of chemicals and adhesives, illegal eateries and illegal godowns...” the bench noted while taking into account the allegations mentioned in the plea.

The petition contended that the establishments and factories were operating in violation of environmental norms and affected public health.