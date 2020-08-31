NGT rejects plea of public sector unit over compensation review

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissed an application moved by the Central Railside Warehouse Company Limited (CRWC) seeking review of an environmental compensation imposed on it for causing air pollution near Shakurbasti railway station.
A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “When the law protector becomes the law violators, how will law be protected. Negligence of those to whom public duties have been entrusted can never be allowed to cause public mischief.”
Commercial activities
Following a June 23 order, the CRWC moved the application while contending that it was “unfair for the committee to compare the PM level at CRWC warehousing sites and with the nearby residential colonies” as the warehouse is situated in the middle of Shakurbasti railway station, known for high-scale commercial activities.
The Bench however noted, “[CRWC] had submitted that the unloading from wagons of cement bags into warehouse and loading of cement bag from the warehouse to trucks is being done by the Central Warehousing Corporation... it is to be noted that rules and law of the land are to be followed by anyone found to be violating the law and should be strictly dealt with.”
Expert panel
Stating the compensation assessed by an expert committee was “based on facts and reasonable calculation” had been made, the Bench further directed authorities to plan a comprehensive programme for the prevention, control or abatement of air pollution.
The Bench also directed authorities to inspect air pollution control areas at intervals and assess the quality and take necessary steps to curb the same.
