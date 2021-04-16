NGT rejects plea against unauthorised construction

Removal of encroachment from Gram Sabha land under purview of revenue authorities

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a plea seeking directions to stop unauthorised construction in Ghittorni while stating that it was under the purview of revenue authorities.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that issues pertaining to the removal of encroachment from the Gram Sabha land was under revenue authorities and an order had already been passed by the Tehsildar in the matter.

“In these circumstances, we do not find any substantial question of environment to be dealt with by this Tribunal. The application is accordingly disposed of without prejudice to the remedies of the applicant at an appropriate forum,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Kamran Siddique and others seeking directions to stop unauthorised construction in Ghittorni village.

According to the petition, despite orders passed by the Tehsildar, Vasant Vihar, encroachment was continuing. It further added that representations had also been given to the Delhi Police Commissioner and that reference had been made to orders by which the district administration had restrained raising of unauthorised constructions.