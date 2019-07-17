Delhi

NGT refuses to review order on Gurugram builders

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday refused to review its order that had imposed an interim penalty of ₹10 crore on three builders in Gurugram for alleged violation of environmental norms.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel observed that there was “no merit” in the review plea moved by Ansal Buildwell Ltd, Adarshila Towers Private Ltd and Rigoss Estate Networks Private Ltd.

The panel in March had imposed the environmental compensation after observing that the builders had not obtained requisite environmental clearances like the consent to operate under relevant rules.

The directions came when a group of residents of Sushal Lok 3 in Gurugram moved the tribunal alleging that the builders had encroached upon the green belt meant for parks and roads.

