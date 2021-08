NGT refuses to modify order on deregistration of 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR

On April 7, 2015, the NGT had banned all diesel vehicles over 10 years old from plying on Delhi-NCR roads. | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

New Delhi

14 August 2021 12:05 IST

The tribunal was hearing a plea asking that the present COVID-19 period be excluded while calculating the 10 year period.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to modify its order directing the deregistration of diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR which are over 10 years old.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Haryana Progressive Schools Conference, an association of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education)-affiliated schools in the State of Haryana, seeking impleadment and modification of NGT orders.

The NGT had directed the deregistration of diesel vehicles which are more than 10-years-old in the Delhi-NCR region.

The basis of prayer in the present applications was that the COVID-19 period should be excluded for calculating the period of 10 years.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the appeal against its order has already been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

“As noted in the order dated July 18, 2016, appeal against order dated April 7, 2015 directing that more than 10 years old diesel vehicles be not allowed to ply on Delhi-NCR roads was dismissed by the Supreme Court,” the Bench said.

“In these circumstances, modification sought is in the nature of review. Review of the order against which appeal has already been dismissed is not permissible. The applications are dismissed,” the Bench added.

The NGT had earlier declined to lift its ban on such vehicles in Delhi-NCR, noting that emissions from diesel vehicles were carcinogenic. It also cited a report published by the Central Pollution Control Board, which said the use of diesel in vehicles, which are highly toxic, and carcinogenic, leads to an untimely fatality.

The green panel said that the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has failed to prove that the use of 10-year-old diesel vehicles will not be harmful to the health of people.

It also said that a report of the pollution monitoring body has declared that a single new diesel car is equivalent to 24 petrol and 84 new CNG cars on road.

Later, on July 18 and July 20, 2016, it had ordered deregistration of 15 to 10 years old diesel vehicles in the national capital in a phased manner.

It had said that diesel vehicles, which are 15-years-old, should be de-registered first and will not get No Objection Certificate (NoC) for plying outside Delhi-NCR.