NGT received 15,312 cases, disposed of 16,402 during 2018-2023

July 06, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - New Delhi

With National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel set to retire on July 6 after five years in office, the tribunal said that from July 2018 to July 2023, the NGT received 15,132 new cases and disposed of 16,042 cases. Out of these 16,042 cases, the chairperson’s bench disposed of 8,419 cases.

“There was a special drive to take up more than five-year-old cases/other cases of complex nature. The same were taken up by a Special Bench presided by the Chairperson. 275 cases older than five years old cases stand disposed,” the NGT said in a statement uploaded on their website.

One of the major interventions is in respect of monitoring gaps in solid and liquid waste for which three rounds of interaction were held with the Chief Secretaries of all the States and UTs, as per the NGT.

“This aspect was summed up in order dated 18.05.2023 in OA No. 606/2018 and based on data furnished by the Chief Secretaries, compensation of ₹79234.36 crores was determined for damage to the environment on account of acknowledged gaps in waste management discharge to the extent of 26000 MLD (liquid waste) and 56000 TPD (solid waste), and 18 crore tonnes of legacy waste,” the statement said.

This amount has been required to be kept in a ring-fenced account for restoration measures as per action plans to be overseen by the Chief Secretaries and further reports on this are being considered by the NGT.