NGT raps U.P. authorities over solid waste report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over a report filed by authorities pertaining to the compliance of solid waste management rules in Agra.

Taking note of the report furnished by the government, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the report failed to show how the issue related to the treatment capacity of solid waste, was being addressed by the authorities.

Untreated sewage

Noting that 61% of the untreated sewage was being discharged into river Yamuna, the green panel directed the State government to furnish a performance guarantee of ₹25 crore.

The NGT warned the authorities that coercive measures will be taken against those responsible, in case of non-compliance of orders.

Progress report

“A further compliance report may also be furnished on the progress made in cumulative tabular form, indicating the progress against each head, month-wise, by October 31. The timeline must be prompt having regard to the serious implications on environment and public health on account of long time continued failure of the State,” the Bench said.

The directions came while the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner D.K. Joshi and NGO Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE), which sought compliance of relevant solid waste management rules.