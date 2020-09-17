NGT raps Noida authority over poor sewage management

Panel says remedial action taken is too slow and inadequate

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) for not providing proper sewage lines, as a result of which waste was being discharged in green belts and adversely affecting the environment.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel held that there had been inaction on the part of the authority pertaining to sewage management and the drain outlets.

Prompt action

“The remedial action taken is too slow and inadequate. Let further prompt action be taken failing which the CEO, Noida Authority will be held personally accountable for violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control) Act, 1974,” the Bench said.

The authorities were directed to furnish an action-taken report by December 3.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Narendra Singh Chandel alleging lack of proper sewage lines in Sector 143.

“In the absence thereof, the sewage is being discharged into the green belts which have turned into sewage ponds affecting the environment, including the trees and the citizens and generating diseases,” the plea had contended.