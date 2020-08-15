NGT raps Ministry for delay in issuing guidelines on railway engine emission

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Environment Ministry over delay in issuing guidelines pertaining to emission from railway engines. The delay, of over three years, adversely affects the environment and public health, the green panel held.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that despite a 2017 order of the tribunal, the matter is still pending with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

“It is thus seen that even though more than three years have passed, the standards have still not been finalised without any valid justification. Such unexplained delay and apathy can hardly be conducive to the rule of law... Action needs to be taken expeditiously with all sensitiveness to the impact of delay on environment and public health,” the Bench said.

Further, the tribunal directed the MoEF&CC, Central Pollution Control Board and the Ministry of Railways to take prompt action in finalising the standards within three months and furnish a report on the same.

Earlier, the green panel had directed that the guidelines pertaining to locomotive standards was required to be uploaded on the CPCB website and action was to be taken by all stakeholders to approve the final parameters for locomotive engines.