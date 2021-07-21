NGT raps Haryana over failure to maintain green norms

NEW DELHI

21 July 2021 00:22 IST

Tribunal forms panel, directs Chief Secretary to take steps against erring officers

Stating that the there appeared to be serious lapses on part of the Haryana government in performing constitutional obligation of providing a clean environment, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the “failure of the administration and neglect of responsibility is enough for destruction.”

The observations came when a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing a plea which alleged that authorities had failed to maintain environmental norms in handling the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram.

The tribunal constituted a three-member committee comprising officials of the Central Pollution Control Board, State Pollution Control Board and the Gurugram District Magistrate.

Remedial measures

“We are of the view that effective remedial measures, including effective monitoring mechanism is required in view of seriousness of the situation. A welfare state can hardly be oblivious to its constitutional obligation to the citizens for protection of public health, particularly when failure to prevent outbreak of diseases results in mass destruction of human lives,” the Bench observed.

Observing that effectiveness of monitoring mechanisms need to be looked into, the NGT said, “We hope such failure will be remedied if the State has any concern for safety of its citizens and the rule of law. The erring officers need to be made accountable for such continuing failure.”

The green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Poonam Yadav who contended that steps taken in a waste management project, undertaken in 2017, was inadequate and the waste was being burnt resulting in air pollution, which resulted in adverse effects on residents as well as flora and fauna at the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The State is under obligation to protect eco-sensitive zone by controlling adverse impact of violation of environmental norms,” the petitioner contended.

The Bench has also directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to take steps against erring officers for failure to remedy the situation.

Illegal liquor vends

Meanwhile, the Delhi Forest Department has written to the Haryana administration, asking it to identify and act against liquor vends operating illegally in the eco-sensitive zone near the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. An official said smugglers bring down small portions of the sanctuary’s boundary wall and use a shortcut to deliver liquor from Haryana to Delhi on foot or on motorbikes.