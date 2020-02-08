NGT raps Haryana govt. over illegal construction on forest land

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Haryana government over illegal construction at Bhondsi in Gurugram for the development of a police training centre while observing that the law was blatantly violated for which accountability needed to be fixed.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to look into the matter and take appropriate action.

The directions came following a report filed by the Chief Conservator of Forest, Panchkula which said that a proposal to diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes was moved to the government on January 23.

The report also stated the penalty to be imposed for the violations.

Taking note of the report, the Bench said: “While the above action may have been now taken, the fact remains that law has been blatantly violated for which accountability needs to be fixed. Let such action be ensured by the Chief Secretary, Haryana and an action taken report furnished.”

The green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Ram Avatar Yadav who alleged that illegal construction in the Aravali forest was taking place for the development of a police training centre.

The petitioner had contended that unauthorised constructions on land notified under relevant land preservation norms had to be considered according to previous Supreme Court orders.