NGT raps govt. over end-of-life vehicles

NEW DELHI

26 July 2020 01:13 IST

Tribunal grants two months’ extension

Granting an extension of two months due to the ongoing pandemic, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to issue relevant notifications pertaining to authorised recycling centres meant to deal with end-of-life vehicles.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel pulled up the Ministry and observed that responses provided by it were “unsatisfactory and lacking in sensitivity”.

Referring to a previous report furnished by the Ministry, the Bench observed, “The stand of the MoRTH was that draft guidelines for setting up, authorisation and operation of Vehicles Scrapping Centres have been uploaded on the website for public comments. Formal notification is to be issued under [relevant Acts] after approval of the Cabinet.”

Unsatisfactory response

“We find the response of the MoRTH to be very unsatisfactory and lacking in sensitivity. There is no tangible explanation for long delay in issuing the necessary notification. If no notification is issued before the next date, the Joint Secretary concerned, MoRTH may remain present before the tribunal and explain why action be not taken for unnecessary delay,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea over unauthorised polluting industrial activities in Mayapuri area which was causing air pollution and was a hazard to environment and public health.

Taking note of submissions made by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the Bench observed, “The stand of the DPCC shows that clandestine activities are still found for which vigilance may be strengthened.”

Earlier, the NGT had observed that “a proper mechanism to set up authorised recycling centres compliant with environmental norms, was an urgent need in view of large number of End of Life Vehicles (ELV) in the light of guidelines issued by the CPCB.