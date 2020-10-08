NGT raps GMDA over storm water drains

NEW DELHI

Chief Secretary asked to take action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) over improper maintenance of storm water drains and has directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to take appropriate steps and monitor the situation.

Taking note of a report furnished by authorities, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumat Goel said, “The report does not show any arrangement to prevent untreated sewage being discharged into the drains till June 2021 or even till December 2021, till the proposed work of setting up capacity for treatment is completed.”

“It is stated that the proposal [to create a natural wetland] submitted by Jamia Milia Islamia University is not being considered. There is no other proposal for preventing untreated sewage from being discharged into the drains. Thus, the law will continue to be violated and untreated sewage continue to be discharged in the waterbodies, though it is a criminal offence under the law of land,” the Bench observed.

The GMDA, in its report, had said that discharge of untreated sewage will be stopped by June 2021, which may be further delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

‘No justification’

The green panel also suggested that there should be a single coordinating agency for the treatment of sewage and observed that there was “no justification” for constructing covered stormwater drains that obstruct natural flow.

The directions came when the tribunal was hearing a plea by petitioner Subhash Gupta and others who sought directions to enforce a previous order over proper maintenance of stormwater drains.