NGT raps authorities over legacy waste

NEW DELHI

10 April 2021 00:26 IST

It says State must take ownership of its basic responsibility

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Haryana government and Gurugram civic bodies over the lack of remedial action taken pertaining to the legacy waste which is dumped at the Bandhwari landfill site.

An NGT Bench said: “It is established on record that so far there has been serious failure of the authorities in performing their responsibility under [relevant rules] to effectuate the right of citizens to clean environment.”

The Bench further noted that though an action plan was filed, whether the civic bodies and departments of the State government executed the same remained a “moot question.”

“Since the Tribunal has already monitored the failures of the authorities for sufficiently long time, the State must now take ownership of its basic responsibility in the interest of rule of law, protection of environment and public health. Having regard to serious past failures and sensitivity of the issue, Chief Secretary of Haryana may personally monitor compliance periodically,” the Bench said.

The Tribunal also directed that compensation for damaging the environment may be deposited in a separate account and used for restoration purposes. The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Vivek Khamboj and others who contended that the civic bodies had failed to take remedial action.

It was also alleged that the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Faridabad were disposing industrial waste and construction debris in forest areas.