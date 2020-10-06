NGT pulls up Haryana over environment norm violations

NEW DELHI

06 October 2020 01:09 IST

Housing project flouted rules: petition

Following a plea alleging violation of environmental norms by a housing project in Faridabad, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Haryana government over “repeated serious violations” and directed the Chief Secretary to convene a meeting with authorities concerned and take appropriate action.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “To uphold the rule of law and for protection of environment and public health, the State authorities must take further appropriate action which may be monitored by the Chief Secretary, Haryana, by calling the meeting of statutory authorities concerned within a month.”

“This step has become necessary in view of repeated serious violations of the environmental norms by housing projects in the state of Haryana,” the Bench observed.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Mukund Dhote against a housing project, ‘Vesta Heights’, in Faridabad. The plea had contended that the project was in violation of the conditions specified in environmental clearance.

A report submitted by a committee comprising officials from the Union Environment Ministry, State Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board said that a compensation of ₹12.02 crore had been assessed.

Noting that the compensation had not been recovered yet, the Bench observed, “The report does not show adequate action for compliance of environmental norms. The amount of compensation has not yet been recovered nor coercive measures taken, not even order of blacklisting, even though the State Pollution Control Board had written to Director, Town and Country Planning Department.”

“We express our disappointment for such failure and hope the State authorities will now take requisite steps expeditiously,” the Tribunal said.