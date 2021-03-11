NGT pulls up Gurugram civic body over landfill site

NEW DELHI

Panel gives it last chance to take remedial action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given the Gurugram civic body a last opportunity to take “meaningful action” towards treatment of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site where waste from Gurugram and Faridabad are dumped.

The panel also warned of fines to be imposed on the State government while noting that authorities had repeatedly failed to perform their basic responsibility.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in its order observed, “The tribunal has been monitoring the remedial action by the Gurugram municipal corporation in the last more than five years and has repeatedly found failure of the authorities in performing their basic responsibility, to effectuate the right of the citizens to clean environment.

Pulling up the civic body for lack of remedial action, the Bench further stated, “In spite of repeated interactions with the commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram, we are disappointed to find that there is practically no progress, resulting in continuing damage to the environment and public health.”

Taking note of a report furnished by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), dated January 14, the green panel observed that progress in treatment of legacy waste was “insignificant” while “no steps” had been taken for decontamination of groundwater.

“Out of 33 lakh tonne dumped waste, less than 1 lakh tonne has been remediated in the last more than one year. This performance does not match the constitutional obligation of the state or the mandate of the statutory rules on the subject. It seems that seriousness of the concerned authorities is lacking” the bench said.

The tribunal has also directed the civic body Commissioner to remain present with a report, before the Bench via videoconferencing, on April 4.