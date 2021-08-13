NGT plea alleges illegal activities on forest land

NEW DELHI

Gurugram civic body told to file report

Following a plea alleging construction work and non-forest activities being carried out near the Delhi-Gurugram border on a forest land, the National Green Tribunal directed the divisional forest officer and Gurugram civic body to submit a factual report on the same.

An NGT Bench said: “Even though from the copy of [documents] annexed, it appears that Panchayat Chalu is the owner of the land in question, learned counsel for the applicant states that the ownership is now vested with the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and thus it is under an obligation to ensure that no non-forest activities take place on its forest land.”

The Tribunal directed authorities to furnish the factual report within one month.

