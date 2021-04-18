NGT panel to look into groundwater extraction

NEW DELHI

18 April 2021 00:42 IST

Plea seeks action against illegal construction without permission of Ghaziabad authority

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a seven-member committee to look into a plea alleging illegal construction and unauthorised extraction of groundwater by a builder in Ghaziabad.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the stand put forth by authorities was evasive and that there was no specific reply as to how against a sanction of 16 floors, 26 floors were constructed.

The Bench specified that the seven-member committee would comprise Secretary, Urban Development, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State pollution control board, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and district magistrate Ghaziabad.

Advertising

Advertising

“The State pollution control board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. Any party aggrieved by such decision will be free to challenge the same, as per law. The matter may be concluded within three months from the receipt of the copy of this order,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Shailesh Singh seeking action against illegal construction without permission of the Ghaziabad Development Authority.