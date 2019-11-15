NGT panel to hold meet on solid waste management

Following orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the first meeting of an NGT-appointed committee on municipal solid waste management will be held on November 19.

The committee comprises representatives from the NITI Aayog, Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs, Ministry of Jal Shakti, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the chairman of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier, the green panel had observed that according to data provided by the CPCB, there are more than 4,000 legacy waste dump sites across the country that require remediation under the relevant solid waste management rules.

“Besides, this will unlock the land occupied by such waste sites which is urgently required for setting up integrated waste management and processing facilities or for afforestation, green belts, biodiversity parks and buffer zones in accordance with the environmental laws,” a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel had observed.

The Bench had also added, “If necessary, a part of the land could be monetised is so decided by the state governments concerned.”