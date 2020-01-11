NGT orders status quo on construction of high-rise near DU

The National Green Tribunal has directed status quo on the construction of a high-rise near Vishwavidyalaya metro station. The green panel constituted a committee comprising Union Environment Ministry and Central Pollution Control Board officials to undertake a carrying capacity study of the area.

An NGT Bench said, “Applying the Precautionary Principle of the environmental law, we consider it necessary to require an evaluation of relevant data and not the old database by a joint committee comprising representatives of the CPCB, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and IIT-Delhi.”

“Meanwhile, no further construction activity may be undertaken and status quo as on today may be maintained. It will be permissible for the applicant as well as the project proponent to furnish their viewpoint to the Member Secretary, CPCB, for consideration by the Committee within two weeks,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by University of Delhi challenging the environmental clearance granted to the project.

“The project is in ‘Silence Zone’ being within 100 metres from DU and Patel Chest Institute. The area is in water scarcity zone. Traffic plans or congestion filed by the project proponent with the application is based on the statistics of July 2011,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations made in the plea.

The project in question is a group housing complex proposed to be built on an area of 20,000 sqm, the plea had said.