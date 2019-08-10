NGT orders status quo on construction of complex

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered status quo on the construction of a commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station and sought a report from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed authorities to furnish the report while hearing a plea which alleged that the construction was in violation of the master plan for Delhi 2021.

The plea filed by “residents of Delhi through senior citizen Shobha Aggarwal,” alleged that the construction of the commercial complex above the metro station was illegal and that the area measuring about one hectare was designated as a park, according to the MPD-2021.

The plea alleged that the metro station was proposed to be built underground beneath the district park. It was alleged that instead of developing the park, after completion of construction, the DMRC had invited tenders for the commercial complex instead.