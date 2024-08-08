NGT orders desilting, removal of encroachments from Barapullah drain

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities to carry out a range of works including a survey, desilting, and fencing to protect the Barapullah drain in line with the recommendations of report submitted to it by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

“The report of the Chief Secretary reveals that the major part of the drain has not been desilted for a long time and encroachments are existing,” the Principal Bench headed by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava said in an order dated August 6.

A multidisciplinary team consisting of officers from different government agencies and the Delhi Police and operating under the chairmanship of the concerned district magistrate will also undertake day-to-day operations to ensure a removal of all encroachments from the drain bed within a fortnight.

“Since Barapullah drain is the lifeline of south Delhi’s drainage system, therefore, to avoid any encroachment as well as the dumping of construction and demolition waste, the drain may be protected by installing concertina wire,” read another recommendation from the Chief Secretary.

Other recommendations included the removal of the vegetable market from the old heritage Barapullah bridge, the restoration of its heritage nature, and the removal of a barge belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The green panel has directed different agencies to implement the measures.

Residents of the area also alleged that the Kushak drain, which carries storm water and sewage from various south Delhi colonies to the Barapullah drain near Nizamuddin West, is contaminated due to the dumping of sewage discharge before it even reaches the Defence Colony drain, leading to an accumulation of hazardous substances and the emission of toxic fumes and foul odour.