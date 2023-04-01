NGT orders Chhattisgarh to set aside ₹1,000 cr. for waste management 

April 01, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Chhattisgarh government to set aside ₹1,000 crore for solid and liquid waste management, as currently there are gaps in their management.

“Ring-fenced amount of at least ₹1000/- crores be set apart in terms of statement of the Chief Secretary, Chhattisgarh which has been taken on record and such funds be kept as “non lapsable”,” the NGT said in its order dated March 31.

The government can raise funds from households, commercial establishments, and tourists who contribute to waste generation, as per the order.

As per the order, 70.23% of the total 600 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage generated in the State is currently not treated.

Similarly, 28.2% of the total 3,871 tonnes per day (TDP) of waste generated in the State is also not processed.

There is 7.71 lakh metric tons of legacy waste (unprocessed waste collected over the years) in seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State and there is no categorical information about legacy waste in the remaining 162 ULBs.

The NGT ordered that plastic waste and construction and demolition waste processing plants be set up to ensure that bio-medical, hazardous and e-waste do not get mixed and treated with solid waste.

“Chief Secretary may set up a centralised single window mechanism for planning, capacity building and monitoring of waste management at the State level and district level. State level monitoring mechanism be set up under Chief Secretary and district level monitoring mechanism under District Magistrate for monthly review starting from May 1, 2023,” the order said.

The NGT said the timeline laid down should not be breached and if breached, adverse consequences for such failures must follow on the designated accountable officers for it, instead of “loose-ended processes”.