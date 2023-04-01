ADVERTISEMENT

NGT orders Chhattisgarh to set aside ₹1,000 cr. for waste management 

April 01, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

At present 70.23% of the total 600 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage generated in the State is not treated, says the order

The Hindu Bureau

 

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Chhattisgarh government to set aside ₹1,000 crore for solid and liquid waste management, as currently there are gaps in their management.

“Ring-fenced amount of at least ₹1000/- crores be set apart in terms of statement of the Chief Secretary, Chhattisgarh which has been taken on record and such funds be kept as “non lapsable”,” the NGT said in its order dated March 31. 

The government can raise funds from households, commercial establishments, and tourists who contribute to waste generation, as per the order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the order, 70.23% of the total 600 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage generated in the State is currently not treated.

Similarly, 28.2% of the total 3,871 tonnes per day (TDP) of waste generated in the State is also not processed.

There is 7.71 lakh metric tons of legacy waste (unprocessed waste collected over the years) in seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State and there is no categorical information about legacy waste in the remaining 162 ULBs.

The NGT ordered that plastic waste and construction and demolition waste processing plants be set up to ensure that bio-medical, hazardous and e-waste do not get mixed and treated with solid waste. 

“Chief Secretary may set up a centralised single window mechanism for planning, capacity building and monitoring of waste management at the State level and district level. State level monitoring mechanism be set up under Chief Secretary and district level monitoring mechanism under District Magistrate for monthly review starting from May 1, 2023,” the order said. 

The NGT said the timeline laid down should not be breached and if breached, adverse consequences for such failures must follow on the designated accountable officers for it, instead of “loose-ended processes”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US