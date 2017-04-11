NGT notice to waste generators

The National Green Tribunal on Monday issued notices to major waste generators in the city including five-star hotels, malls, hospitals, educational institutions with hostels, and housing societies which have not complied with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked these defaulting bodies to reply within two weeks as to why they should not be asked to pay environment compensation of ₹5 lakh for failing to properly manage and treat sewage.

Hotels in the dock

The NGT issued notices to eight defaulting hotels and two hospitals in the New Delhi Municipal Council, seven hotels, four malls, five hospitals, railway and bus stations in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, besides many such institutions in North and South Delhi Municipal Corporation. The order came after a report submitted by a committee recommended action against defaulting bodies for improper management of waste.