ADVERTISEMENT

NGT notice to Centre over waste dump near AIIMS

Published - July 25, 2024 08:29 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Centre and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on a plea alleging the dumping of garbage near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal was hearing a petition claiming that garbage was being dumped opposite Gate No. 6 of AIIMS. In its recent order, a Bench led by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, “The grievance of the applicant is that this garbage dump is a major source of air pollution in the surroundings of AIIMS and such an open dump is causing huge air pollution in the surrounding area.”

The Bench noted the petitioner’s submissions that the authorities concerned were not taking any action despite complaints.

“The original application raises a substantial issue relating to compliance of environmental norms,” it said. The tribunal listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

health and hygiene

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US