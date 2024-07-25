NGT notice to Centre over waste dump near AIIMS

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Centre and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on a plea alleging the dumping of garbage near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The tribunal was hearing a petition claiming that garbage was being dumped opposite Gate No. 6 of AIIMS. In its recent order, a Bench led by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, “The grievance of the applicant is that this garbage dump is a major source of air pollution in the surroundings of AIIMS and such an open dump is causing huge air pollution in the surrounding area.”

The Bench noted the petitioner’s submissions that the authorities concerned were not taking any action despite complaints.

“The original application raises a substantial issue relating to compliance of environmental norms,” it said. The tribunal listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.