NGT no to alternative ways of cremation plea

New Delhi

18 July 2020 05:21 IST

Move aimed at curbing air pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a plea seeking directions to install alternative methods of cremation to curb air pollution and contain the spread of COVID-19.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson refused to entertain the plea, which even sought the conversion of at least one-third of the number of pyres at all cremation grounds.

‘CO2 released’

“It is stated that presently wood is being used from which [carbon dioxide] is released. We do not find the issue raised to be a substantial question of the environment to be gone into under relevant sections,” the Bench said.

The Bench, however, specified that the applicant was free to raise the issue before appropriate authorities. The observations came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Pramod Kumar Bhatia, who sought alternative methods to the general ones used for cremation purposes.

According to the plea, several reports published over the years had indicated that wood-based cremation contributed significantly toward air pollution.

It further added that alternative modes of cremation were required keeping in view the prevailing pandemic.